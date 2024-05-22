Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Adamstown club sack coach as relegation pressure builds

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 22 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Dawkins
Daniel Dawkins

NPL men's Northern NSW cellar-dwellers Adamstown Rosebud have parted ways with rookie head coach Daniel Dawkins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.