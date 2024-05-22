Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter representative side stacked for Caldwell Cup assault

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 22 2024 - 7:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland captain Sam Callow will again lead Hunter at the NSW Country Championships. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland captain Sam Callow will again lead Hunter at the NSW Country Championships. Picture by Marina Neil

COACH Martin Brett is confident Hunter can win the NSW Country Championship at Tamworth next month - the zone's first season back in the Caldwell Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.