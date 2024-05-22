Hunter representative side stacked for Caldwell Cup assault

COACH Martin Brett is confident Hunter can win the NSW Country Championship at Tamworth next month - the zone's first season back in the Caldwell Cup.
Premiers Maitland have supplied nine players in a 28 man train-on squad Brett rated the strongest in his three years in the role.
Hunter dominated the second-tier Richardson Shield last season, beating Western Plains 31-12 and New England 42-7 before steamrolling Mid North Coast 45-26 in the final.
Captain Sam Callow, Rhys Bray, Hamish McKie, MickTaylor and Toa Havea were selected in the NSW Country squad for the Australian Rugby Shield.
Havea (injured), McKie (overseas) and Taylor (Wollongong) won't be in Tamworth on June 8-9 for Hunter's return to the top tier alongside champions Central West, Central Coast and Illawarra. However, there is no shortage of quality.
"It is the strongest team, I have had in my three years in the role," Brett said. "Guys want to be involved."
Ngaruhue Jones (lock), Nick Dobson (prop) and Leon Fukofuka (halfback) will make their debuts after playing the past three seasons with the Hunter Wildfires.
"I think we have a good balance," Brett said. "The pack has size and experience. There is definitely points in the backline.
"There is a strong Maitland contingent, but outside of that, not many of the bloke have played together before. You have to keep the game plan simple. In my first year, we didn't really have a No.10. Hare Meihana is quality. He has a wonderful kicking game, which is important in tournament rugby. In a 50 minute game, you need to punch the ball into the corner and apply pressure."
Hunter women and under-20 are also playing in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.