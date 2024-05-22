Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Swansea RSL staff bashed: three family members plead guilty

Updated May 22 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The three men re-entered the premises through the smashed doors before assaulting two employees. Picture from Google Streetview
The three men re-entered the premises through the smashed doors before assaulting two employees. Picture from Google Streetview

TWO men smashed their way back into the Swansea RSL Club and bashed a bar manager after watching a family member get ejected over a dispute with a female musician, according to court documents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.