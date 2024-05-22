'Creep and sleep': thieves film home invasion

Leading our news this morning is a warning for the community to be vigilant about security after a distressing incident at a Newcastle home. A teenage girl and her mother were threatened at knifepoint inside their family home during a late-night invasion. The horror incident was filmed and posted online in a concerning trend dubbed "creep and sleep", Anna Falkenmire reports.
Meanwhile, pain management and slow response times from nursing staff in relation to hygiene, medication, nutrition and hydration are some of the issues highlighted in reporter Gabriel Fowler's sobering look into the state of aged care in the Hunter. More than a dozen of the region's nursing homes have failed audits already this year.
And following yesterday's exclusive story on Hunter Park, we can reveal that apartment buildings 30 storeys high on the Newcastle Basketball Stadium site and 18-storey unit blocks at Newcastle Showground are just a couple of the state government's plans to kick off a 30-year strategy for massive population growth in Broadmeadow.
Moving to sport and Knights coach Adam O'Brien believes Jacob Saifiti should be named for the NSW Origin squad, saying the prop can't have done any more to be selected.
I hope the rain stays away for your Thursday.
Lisa Allan, editor
