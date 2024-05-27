Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Oh my oh my, we're all back into period dramas

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
May 27 2024 - 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call the Midwife has stood the test of time for viewers.
Call the Midwife has stood the test of time for viewers.
India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, one of the Bridgerton spin-offs. Picture by Liam Daniel/Netflix
India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, one of the Bridgerton spin-offs. Picture by Liam Daniel/Netflix

My best friend had a baby recently. She is delightful and we love her and she - as the first baby in the mix - has utterly changed the group dynamic. Beyond the Gen Z trope of "you can't just take the baby to the pub", the things we talk about have unsurprisingly changed and I've struggled, at times, to reassure my friend that is she now every bit Penelope's mum and still every bit of everything else she was before. Since Penelope was born, we have done a few things stay connected. We have an app that lets you send photo of your day straight to a square on the other person's home screen. Low demand, easy to update. We've also been watching TV together. It's a novel concept because despite living in the same apartment for several years, we never had a television. We have turned to period dramas. I've realised in my third rewatch of Pride and Prejudice (1995) that this genre is the perfect go-to for times in your life when big changes are happening. They have the romance, the love, the drama to be universally appealing, pulling you into your next chapter. So, here are my recommendations for period dramas that have come out in recent years:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a producer at The Canberra Times. She was previously a reporter at the Newcastle Herald, where she covered breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.