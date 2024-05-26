Where does violence come from? A few ideas

The second problem is the number of issues of violence caused by those with mental problems. Many mental institutions were closed so those with problems were allowed to roam the streets, many becoming homeless which is clearly evident in every city. While some of these types of facilities may have had an unsavoury reputation among the upper echelons of society, they were a place of safety both for those within and society outside. Although it costs money for these facilities to operate, so perhaps that is the problem. For a democratic society to exist there must be laws that we all have to obey. That starts not only in the home, but school, and in later life as well.