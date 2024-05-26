Newcastle Herald
Where does violence come from? A few ideas

May 27 2024 - 4:30am
Where does violence come from? A few ideas
IT is blatantly obvious there is a problem in society where the amount of violence seems to be increasing and I believe it is due to two factors, both caused by government decisions. The first is the removal of discipline within our schools which allows unruly students to abuse, assault and degrade not only teachers but fellow students not able to defend themselves. I believe if you look into the cases of domestic violence perpetrators I'm sure you will find that they were bullies at school, which they carried on with in later life. They were never forced to follow any rules then, so why bother later? No respect.

