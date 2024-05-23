Thieves smash into shopping centre, make off with watches

A GROUP of people smashed their way into a Lake Macquarie shopping centre overnight and made off with several watches from a jewellery store inside.
Police were called to a shopping centre on Wilsons Road at Mount Hutton at about 1.30am on Thursday after reports a three people had broken in.
The trio smashed the door of the shopping centre and entered the building, police said.
A short time later, the group smashed a window at a jeweller within the centre and stole "several watches", according to police.
The three people then fled the scene with their stash.
Photos show a door at Lake Macquarie Square smashed, and a window at Prouds the Jeweller inside smashed and cordoned off with police tape.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were alerted to the break-and-enter and launched an investigation into the incident.
As police inquiries continue, police have urged anyone with information about the shopping centre break-in and theft to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a confidential report online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.