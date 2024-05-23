Newcastle Herald
Thieves smash into shopping centre, make off with watches

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 23 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:19pm
Three people smashed a Lake Macquarie shopping centre door before smashing a window at a jewellery store. Pictures by Troy Stewart
Three people smashed a Lake Macquarie shopping centre door before smashing a window at a jewellery store. Pictures by Troy Stewart

A GROUP of people smashed their way into a Lake Macquarie shopping centre overnight and made off with several watches from a jewellery store inside.

