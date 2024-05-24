Inside the incredible transformation of one Maitland's historic gems

It has held a commanding presence in Maitland for around 150 years.
And now, after a stunning restoration and renovation, Moncrieff is on the market and set to go under the hammer next month with a guide of $1.85 million.
We spoke with the owner about the project here.
View don't get much better than the one from the pool at this luxury home in Catherine Hill Bay.
It hit the market this week with a record-breaking price tag of $4.8 million to $5.1 million with Nick Clarke and Taylah Clarke at Clarke and Co Estate Agents.
Take a look inside the spectacular property here.
It's not the only home to hit the market with a stunning view this week.
After two multi-million dollar sales last week, a blue ribbon pocket of Belmont is in line for another big sale with a four-bedroom house on the waterfront at Ross Street chasing $3.4 million to $3.7 million.
Read more about it here.
Work has finally started on Newcastle's tallest residential building.
Project developer DOMA held a ceremonial sod-turning event at the site of The Store development in Newcastle West this week to mark the commencement of work on the 30-storey apartment complex.
The project is slated for completion in the last quarter of 2026.
It's not the only big development on the horizon.
Port Stephens' high-end property market is set to expand with two new luxury developments planned in Nelson Bay.
Read more about the two developments here.
There was plenty of competition at the auction of an old weatherboard cottage in Mayfield.
That's despite some potential buyers refusing to go any further than the front room at open house inspections when they discovered just how run-down the property was.
Find out how much it sold for here.
If you're a fan of home renovation shows, don't miss Seven's new series Dream Home.
Premiering on the Seven Network on Sunday, May 26 at 7pm, the show pairs six groups together as they battle it out room-by-room to transform dilapidated suburban family homes into new dream homes.
Read more about the show here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
