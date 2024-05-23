Surviving on rations: family stranded in besieged nation

In sport now and, with NSW are determined to wrap up an historic women's State of Origin series victory in Newcastle, Yasmin Clydsdale believes her home town can deliver on another front by also taking the crowd record title off Queensland. An unmatched women's Origin attendance of 25,492 turned out in Brisbane as the Sky Blues beat Queensland 22-12 for a series-opening win."I'm hoping we can sell out and get bigger numbers than them," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald's Renee Valentine yesterday.

