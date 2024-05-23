Newcastle Herald
Surviving on rations: family stranded in besieged nation

May 24 2024 - 4:30am
A Hunter Valley family has been stranded for more than a week at a hotel in New Caledonia, surviving on food rations as they await repatriation flights from the besieged island nation. As Sage Swinton reports Jason Desmond travelled to New Caledonia for a holiday on May 8 with his wife Ashleigh and their two sons, but have been standed since violence erupted on May 13.

