Surviving on rations: family stranded in besieged nation

A Hunter Valley family has been stranded for more than a week at a hotel in New Caledonia, surviving on food rations as they await repatriation flights from the besieged island nation. As Sage Swinton reports Jason Desmond travelled to New Caledonia for a holiday on May 8 with his wife Ashleigh and their two sons, but have been standed since violence erupted on May 13.
Also making news this morning, government plans to put 18-storey apartment buildings on the Newcastle Showground site while still allowing the annual event to continue in the show ring "will not work", the Newcastle Show chairman says, providing an early reminder to planners that the road to Hunter Park will be bumpy.
And police across the region are targeting property crime and groups of people who have been scaring residents and stealing cash and cars with a special operation, Anna Falkenmire reports. The news a strike force dedicated to investigating offences like break-ins and vehicle thefts are sharing intelligence between police districts comes a day after details of that terrifying break-in at a Charlestown home where a mother and daughter were held at knifepoint.
In sport now and, with NSW are determined to wrap up an historic women's State of Origin series victory in Newcastle, Yasmin Clydsdale believes her home town can deliver on another front by also taking the crowd record title off Queensland. An unmatched women's Origin attendance of 25,492 turned out in Brisbane as the Sky Blues beat Queensland 22-12 for a series-opening win."I'm hoping we can sell out and get bigger numbers than them," Clydsdale told the Newcastle Herald's Renee Valentine yesterday.
Lisa Allan, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.