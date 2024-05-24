Newcastle Herald
New Zealand Super W players bolster Knights as NRLW roster finalised

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
The Knights have signed multi-sport talent Grace Kukutai, pictured in action for the Chiefs Manawa in Super Rugby in March. Picture Getty Images
Ben Jeffries believes the Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad is at least as strong as last year's, if not stronger.

