New Zealand Super W players bolster Knights as NRLW roster finalised

Ben Jeffries believes the Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad is at least as strong as last year's, if not stronger.
Jeffries has taken the reins from back-to-back premiership-winning coach Ronald Griffiths as the Knights target a title threepeat and unveiled New Zealand Super W players Grace Kukutai and Isabella Waterman as the final signings in his final top 24 roster on Friday.
The Knights start pre-season training on June 3 and open their 2024 campaign at home to the Sydney Roosters on July 25.
"We're going to be the hunted every week," Jeffries told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"We're going to attack that. We're not going to shy away from it. That's our challenge. If we go about our business and evolve as a group, our standards, we should be alright.
"We think we've recruited well. Time will tell. But I'm really excited to get them in this building and see how they go with rugby league world."
The Knights have retained 21 players from last year's top 24, adding in Kukutai and Waterman as well as promoting five-eighth Evie Jones from a development player.
They have lost winger Jasmin Strange and forward Tiana Davison to the Roosters. Felila Kia, a forward, has also departed.
Kukutai, an athletic back-rower, played Super W for the Chiefs in New Zealand and rugby sevens in Japan and the United States.
The 27-year-old has also played elite-level netball in New Zealand.
Waterman, 24, can play centre, wing or fullback and joins the Knights from the Hurricanes in Super W.
"When I first walked into the establishment, there was already 22 signed and one development spot left so I had to find three players who would fit into this group and complement them," Jeffries said.
"Grace and Isabella come with some training standards and elite rugby union standards, which will hopefully convert across.
"Isabella is tall, rangy. She'll be a bit of an aerial threat for our kicks. Grace comes with a very good work ethic and elite fitness. She'll be given every chance to succeed in the middle/back row position.
"I was watching Super W closely. Sometimes we like to go outside the box a little bit looking for something different.
"They will be unknown in the competition. We did some homework on them and understood what they did behind the scenes and what they did in their games over there, which I kept a close eye on.
"Hopefully they'll come across here, convert well and thrive in the environment."
Kukutai and Waterman have been signed on two-year deals.
Jeffries has projected Evah McKewen from the Knights' Tarsha Gale (under 19s) squad to a development player.
"She's got a huge future if she's able to grasp the ins and outs of being an NRLW player on and off the field," Jeffries said.
"She's got traits like Yasmin Clydsdale, without putting too much pressure on her."
Meanwhile, Clydsdale and Knights teammates Olivia Higgins and Caitlan Johnston have all retained their positions in the NSW Origin side for game two in Newcastle on June 6.
Clydsdale told the Herald on Thursday she wanted to see a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium as the Sky Blues look to wrap up the women's first-ever three-match series with another win following their 22-12 defeat of Queensland in Origin I.
2024 Knights NRLW Top 24
Abigail Roache
Caitlan Johnston
Evie Jones
Georgia Roche
Grace Kukutai
Hannah Southwell
Isabella Waterman
Jacinta Carter
Jayde Herdegen
Jesse Southwell
Jules Kirkpatrick
Kayla Romaniuk
Laishon Albert-Jones
Nita Maynard
Olivia Higgins
Rima Butler
Shanice Parker
Sheridan Gallagher
Simone Karpani
Tamerah Leati
Tamika Upton
Tayla Predebon
Viena Tinao
Yasmin Clydsdale
2024 Knights NRLW Development List
Lilly-Ann White
Leah Ollerton
Evah McEwen
Leilani Ah Sam
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.