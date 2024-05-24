'A result like that was coming': Olympic out to back up big win over Magic

Newcastle Olympic coach Craig Atkins had no doubt a performance like their clinical midweek win over NPLW Northern NSW pace-setters Broadmeadow was building.
The 4-0 victory in a rematch of last year's grand final at Magic Park on Wednesday night elevated Olympic to second spot and 21 points, just two adrift of Magic.
Jemma House scored to join Maitland's Bronte Peel on 15 goals atop the goalscorers' list. Marion Dunbabin bagged a double to take her season tally to nine while Elodie Dagg's goal makes seven for the midfielder this year.
They can boost their premiership hopes further by backing up the performance in crucial clashes with fourth-placed Charlestown (19 points) at Lisle Carr Oval in round 12 on Saturday (4pm) before facing Broadmeadow (23) again in round 13.
"I definitely felt that a result like that was coming," Atkins said.
"We've been playing pretty good football and were just waiting for that moment.
"We had a couple of close games there with Maitland and just couldn't get the job done.
"But we were looking forward to facing Broadmeadow and the girls put together a complete 90-minute performance and an impressive result in the end."
Olympic are on level footing with third-placed Maitland, who produced a stunning come-from-behind 4-3 win against Magic to claim the League Cup at Cooks Square Park last Sunday night and should bank three points against last-placed Mid Coast in Taree this Sunday (4pm).
Magic, who were missing a number of key players on Wednesday night and had centre-back Madi Gallegos sent off late in the first half for a foul as the last line of defence, should also win when they host seventh-placed Warners Bay on Sunday (4pm).
Azzurri, who announced the signings of Jets duo Melina Ayres and Gema Simon on Wednesday, edged Olympic 2-0 when they met in round five.
"Last time we played Azzurri probably wasn't our best performance and we quickly identified that," Atkins said.
"We've definitely improved since that game. It's a quick turnaround but one we're looking forward to."
The sides have proven strikepower but Azzurri, who won't have Ayres or Simon available this weekend, have conceded 10 more goals then Olympic.
Fifth-placed New Lambton (10) are at home to sixth-placed Adamstown (nine) on Saturday (4pm).
