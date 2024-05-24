'Top-end' players return as Hawks eye 'relentless' Warners Bay: BDAFL

Cardiff coach Danny Priest expects the return of "top-end" players Pat Delaney, Jack Pratt, Charlie Baker and Max King from injury to provide a boost as they attempt to turn the tables on Warners Bay in Black Diamond Cup.
The two sides and Newcastle City are on 16 points to be in a three-way tussle for the competition's outright top spot.
The Hawks host the improved Bulldogs at Pasterfield Sports Complex while City travel to winless The Entrance Bateau Bay.
Priest was looking forward to being back at home after a "relentless" Warners Bay beat Cardiff 10.7 (67) to 7.8 (50) on Anzac Day at Feighan Oval.
"They wanted it more," Priest said.
"They didn't give up and they put the pressure on.
"We know what to expect now. We like to play on our ground as well. It's a little bit bigger and we can use that space a little bit more.
"So, we'll just stick to what we do well and hopefully we get can it over the line, but we know that no matter what the margin is, they're going to just keep coming all day.
"They've got a good young side and have improved a lot."
Maitland host Killarney Vale in the other match while Terrigal Avoca, who beat Warners Bay by three points in wet and wild weather last weekend, have the bye.
In women's action on Saturday, City travel to The Entrance Bateau Bay, Cardiff host Warners Bay, Terrigal Avoca are at home to Singleton and Killarney Vale play Saints away.
