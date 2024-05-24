Norths coach looks to newest additions in 'mental' battle

Norths might be the newcomers but their players have plenty of history with round-six opponents West Leagues Balance in Newcastle championship netball.
The competition's two unbeaten sides will trade blows at National Park on Saturday (2.30pm) in what shapes as virtually a rematch of last year's grand final.
Norths have replaced University of Newcastle, who lost the 2023 championship showdown 56-40 to West, but most players remain.
It will be new additions Madison Hilton and Maddy Melvelle, who both play in the defence end, that Norths coach Rian Hodges turns to as they look to exorcise some demons against the five-time defending champions.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge but also mindful that it will be a bit of a mental game for the girls, coming from such a loss in that grand final," Hodges said.
"We do have a few players who haven't played West before, both the Maddys, so a bit of leadership from those two to go in fresh and make the game theirs.
"West are obviously an extremely talented side, so it's going to be a great game."
Norths are missing wing defence Claudia Rodwell, who is sidelined for up to four weeks with an ankle injury, but both sides should have close to a full complement.
West coach Tracey Baggs expected the new rolling substitutes rule to again play a key role as the competition resumed following two washed-out rounds.
"Because we haven't played much I haven't been able to watch their team this year to get a handle on how they're playing shooter Sabina [Gomboso] with Imy [Imogen McCulloch] and Abbie [Gray]," Baggs said.
"I'm comfortable that we've got enough players available that we'll give it a red-hot go. It will be how we match up and the rolling subs will be a bit part of it.
"All of us are coming off a couple of weeks off, so it's going to maybe be a bit messy to start as well."
Souths play BNC, Nova meet Waratah and Kotara South take on Junction.
Meanwhile, an intriguing round of Super Netball is brewing.
Leaders West Coast Fever host second-placed Melbourne Vixens on Sunday while the Giants travel to play Mavericks.
On Saturday, the fourth-placed Swifts are targeting a crucial win in Adelaide over the third-placed Thunderbirds and Sunshine Coast battle the Firebirds.
