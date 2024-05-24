Wait finally over as Wildfires eye another big test in Easts after heavy loss

A last-round forfeit against them was less than ideal as the Hunter Wildfires looked to shake off a heavy loss to Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney University.
But coach Anthony Eriksson said they "made the best of a bad situation" with a training run instead and hoped to reap the benefit in another tough test when the Wildfires host Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday (4.45pm).
Set-piece dominance and sustained intensity will play a key role in the round-seven match-up of Sydney women's premier rugby union.
"We ended up having a team run ourselves and still got a bit of ball in hand, which was good," Eriksson said.
"Easts are sitting just above us on the table and it's going to be a real challenge for us again, a bit like Uni.
"We were there in it for the first half and then it was that second half that sort of got away from us.
"But, if we can stick it out for the full 70 and really dominate our set piece, they're two points that can put us in good stead for the game."
Hooker Lynn Koelman, lock Kate Holland and second-rower Renee Clarke will play pivotal roles.
"Lynn is in control of that lineout, along with Renee and Kate," Eriksson said.
"If those three can really work together and make the right calls in the right parts of the field, it can really put us on the front foot."
With the season midpoint approaching, Eriksson expected the clash with Easts to provide a gauge of "where we are against those top teams and where we're going to be sitting come the end of the year".
In Hunter Rugby Women on Saturday, Wanderers travel to Maitland, University are at home to Hamilton, Nelson Bay host Merewether and Cooks Hill play Southern Beaches at All Bull Reserve Field.
