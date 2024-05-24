Northstars home and away for weekend double-header in AIHL

Coach Kevin Noble concedes the Newcastle Northstars were not at their best when they last played the Sydney Bears.
They get the chance to atone for a 9-2 loss to the Bears, who lead the Hellyer conference, away on Sunday but first they are focused on Canberra Brave.
The Northstars, who are on top of the Rurak conference, host Canberra at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday (5pm) in the first match of a weekend double-header.
Newcastle have beaten the Brave twice this year but Noble said they took no opponent lightly.
"The league is a really competitive and tight league and you've got to be at your best every weekend," Noble said.
"Regardless of who you're playing, at this point in the season, your game has to be in form or else you'll get caught out.
"We look at every game as there's three points on the table and we need to find a way to get three points."
The Northstars beat Brisbane 9-1 last weekend with Riley Klugerman making his presence felt by scoring a hat-trick on return to the team.
