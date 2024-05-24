Reconciliation week: time to reflect is 'now more than ever'

NOW more than ever, is a fitting theme for Reconciliation Week this year, following an emotional Voice referendum, Wollotuka Institute Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Pro Vice-Chancellor Nathan Towney says.
Kicking off festivities at the University of Newcastle on Friday, May 24 Mr Towney said it was an opportunity for the broader community to reflect on how their behaviours impact the Indigenous community.
"Last year with the referendum... there's some people in our communities that would say reconciliation is dead and Aboriginal people don't necessarily have anything to reconcile," he said.
"For me it's still an important week. It's an opportunity for the broader community to learn and to understand and think about the role that they play."
Coinciding with this year's theme he said "now more than ever we need to stop, reflect and think about our own behaviors".
"Post referendum it's actually given some people confidence to display more racist type behaviours, particularly online," he said.
"We need to think about the impact that those oppressive behaviours have or [instead] actually contribute to the health and success of our communities."
More than 350 community members came together to celebrate Reconciliation Week with the Rising from the Embers festival at the university and Mr Towney said he was pleased to see people connecting.
"It's been a very successful day and a great way for people to reflect and learn," he said.
The festival, sponsored by Hunter Local Land Services, was a chance to increase community knowledge on local land and water management practices to create awareness on ongoing environmental impacts in the region.
First Nations groups, keynote speakers and stalls kept crowds entertained, followed by a fire-lit corroboree and supper in the afternoon.
There is a busy week of festivities to follow with a Reconciliation Ball on Thursday, May 30 and an Indigenous round when the Newcastle Knights take on the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs on Friday, May 31 in Newcastle.
