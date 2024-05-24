Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Reconciliation week: time to reflect is 'now more than ever'

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 24 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reconciliation Week: Rising from the embers, pictures by Simone De Peak

NOW more than ever, is a fitting theme for Reconciliation Week this year, following an emotional Voice referendum, Wollotuka Institute Indigenous Strategy and Leadership Pro Vice-Chancellor Nathan Towney says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.