Two narrowly escape harm after car smashes into shop

Two people have narrowly escaped injury after a car smashed into a shopping centre at Swansea.
Emergency services responded after the Ford sedan ploughed through the wall of an haberdashery shop owned by a family for 55 years just after 9.30am on May 24.
Fire and Rescue NSW said it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Pacific Highway shopping centre car park.
Two people inside the store narrowly escaped harm.
The owner was at the rear of the shop when she heard the impact and the car crashing through shelves of wool and craft supplies.
She told firefighters if the crash occurred 20 minutes later a regular craft group would have been in the store.
Firefighters from Swansea Fire Station responded and helped cut the power supply, assess the structural integrity of the building and clear the site of debris.
The crew also helped extract the car from the ruins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.