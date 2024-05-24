Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Frustration as trail bike 'clowns' tear through suburbs

May 25 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a scene played out in suburbs throughout the Hunter: trail bike riders tearing along residential streets and pulling dangerous stunts. One fed up Lake Macquarie resident is calling on police to take urgent action, saying the bikes need to be stopped before someone gets killed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.