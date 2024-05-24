Frustration as trail bike 'clowns' tear through suburbs

It's a scene played out in suburbs throughout the Hunter: trail bike riders tearing along residential streets and pulling dangerous stunts. One fed up Lake Macquarie resident is calling on police to take urgent action, saying the bikes need to be stopped before someone gets killed.
Gateshead's Owen Brady told reporter Anna Falkenmire that unregistered motorbikes had been terrorising the streets around his home for the past year. "This is not just day and night, this is all the time," he said. "We've had these clowns out at three o'clock in the morning. I've had enough."
Also in the news this morning, Newcastle inner-city institution The Press Coffee and Book House is up for sale, with owner Chez Coffey telling the Newcastle Herald it's time for a new chapter.
"We've kept it going," Coffey says in Jim Kellar's long read on the unique business. "We've always called it the little shop that could. The light rail almost destroyed it. COVID almost destroyed it. We had Supercars coming in, corralling people down at the foreshore, away from us."
And in sport, Ben Jeffries believes the Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad is at least as strong as last year's, if not stronger, Renee Valentine reports. Jeffries unveiled New Zealand Super W players Grace Kukutai and Isabella Waterman as the final signings in his final top 24 roster yesterday.
