Opposed session has Hunter Wildfires ready to fire: coach Scott Coleman

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is confident a full week on the training pitch will be a catalyst for a spike in form against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday - their Shute Shield playoff hopes could ride on it.
The Wildfires have been heavily impacted by the big wet which has soaked the Hunter in the past three weeks.
"We had been working on the edges of the field at the University," Coleman said. "You can do unit work and grid stations but it is not the same as doing a team run against second.
"We have been able to do that this week. It has been a good week. The boys are buzzing. There is a good feel around the place. Hopefully it carries on to Saturday."
The Wildfires sit in ninth spot on 15 points, with three wins and four losses. After Easts they are away to West Harbour to complete the first half of the season.
"It would be amazing to get two wins going into the bye weekend," Coleman said. "That would put us in the middle of the table rather than the bottom half. We are so close to clicking. In patches, we we are really good. It is about getting that consistency. Confidence is the other big thing.
In a boost, breakaways Donny Freeman (calf), Elyjah Crosswell (hand) and halfback Nick Murray (shoulder) have been cleared to play.
"The two flankers have been our form players," Coleman said.
However, new arrivals English lock Shay Kerry and Spanish back-rower Unamol Urraze will not be risked.
"They haven't pulled up well from the jet lag," Coleman said. "Shay hasn't played for a couple of months. He did a bit of running on Tuesday and his calf tightened up. He did some more on Thursday and he wasn't much better. He will do a training session on Saturday and hopefully he will be right."
Easts are sitting in third spot under new coach Ben Batger.
"Easts recruited really well," Coleman said. "They had six of the best Eastwood guys go across with Ben Batger and also brought in three Kiwis.
"Their foundation is built on a strong set piece, which in the past wasn't a strength Easts. They are really aggressive.
"The two centres, Mosese Tuipulotu and Harry Wilson,are contacted with the Waratahs and are super fit and fast and skilful. It will be a big test for us."
