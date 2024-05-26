Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ryan Callinan stars on day one of Tahiti Pro with amazing barrel

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 26 2024 - 11:50am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan at Tahiti. Picture WSL
Ryan Callinan at Tahiti. Picture WSL

Ryan Callinan bounced back from a heavy wipeout to rocket out of an amazing tube ride and seal a spot in the last 16 at the Tahiti Pro on Sunday (AEST) on the infamous Teahupo'o break.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.