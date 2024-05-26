TOLL ON TEACHERS: Figures reveal classroom stress

It's Nick Bielby here to take you through some of what's making news across our region this morning.
Almost 110 teachers reported a work-related psychological injury in the Hunter last year, Jamieson Murphy reports using data obtained under freedom of information. The union representing teachers says unsafe workplaces are causing people to leave the profession in droves. The Herald spoke with union organiser Jack Galvin Waight about how the figures reflect what is being reported from the ground.
Also making news this morning, an EPA operation involving the inspection of 78 mines has found that those running sites in the Hunter are making a greater effort to reduce dust pollution. Read Matthew Kelly's report here.
Meanwhile, Knights gun Bradman Best chats about his business ventures outside rugby league, and Labor has announced the party's mayoral candidate for Port Stephens.
It's expected to be a mostly sunny day in the Newcastle area, with a small chance of rain and temperatures ranging between 10 and 21 degrees.
Nick Bielby, senior journalist
