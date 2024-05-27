Northstars set sights on Perth double-header after mixed weekend results

Coach Kevin Noble said the Newcastle Northstars would "get back to work" this week after a 6-1 loss to the Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Sunday night completed a mixed weekend in Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL).
The Northstars opened a weekend double-header with a 4-2 victory over Canberra Brave in front of a packed house at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday night before going down to the Bears for the second time this campaign.
"One loss or one win doesn't change what you're trying to do for the end result," Noble said post-match on Sunday night.
"That goal is to get to Melbourne. To be the first seed in our conference and it's pretty simple. We will get back to work this week, it's just one loss.
"It wasn't a good night for us, but we have more time to go ... and, quite frankly, it's good for us to have some adversity."
Canadian forward Hayden Klugerman, who joined the Northstars this month, scored his first AIHL goal on Saturday. Alexander Yuill also scored against the Brave and Daniel Berno produced a double.
Francis Drolet gave Newcastle a 1-0 advantage at the end of the first period on Sunday night but the Bears scored four times in the second period and twice in the third to stay top of Hellyer conference.
The Northstars, who are at top of Rurak conference, head west this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday double-header in Perth before returning to Newcastle for a home double-header over the June long weekend.
