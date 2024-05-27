Newcastle Jets shore up defence as attacker set for departure

THE Newcastle Jets have added depth to their defensive stocks but appear set to lose creative spark Reno Piscopo to the Melbourne Victory.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Phil Cancar has agreed to an extension with the Jets.
The 23-year-old centreback started 20 games last season and formed a strong combination with Mark Natta.
Natta, 21, and Nathan Grimaldi, 22, are signed until the end of the 2025-26 A-League campaign.
Coach Rob Stanton has recruited Aleksandar Susnjar to add experience to the backline after the release of Carl Jenkinson and retirement of Jason Hoffman.
The 28-year-old has one cap for the Socceroos, against Norway in 2018, and has vast experience in Europe.
The Jets conceded 47 goals last season, the sixth best in the league.
Piscopo has been one of the Jets' highest earners since arriving from the Wellington for the 2022-23 campaign.
At his best, the 25-year-old is one of the most creative players in the league.
However, a series of calf and groin issues have restricted his contribution. In two seasons, he has started 25 games and netted two goals.
Stanton had been in talks with Piscopo but the attacker has been strongly linked to a return to his home town and a deal with Victory.
"We have invested a lot into him," Stanton told the Herald earlier this month.
"We have altered his mindset and body. The question is can he go to another level?"
Victory, who went down 3-1 in extra-time to Central Coast in the grand final on Saturday, have 10 players off contract, including attackers Jake Brimmer, Chris Iconomidis, Bruno Fornaroli, Eli Adams and Roly Bonevacia.
The Jets have already lost Trent Buhagiar from their front line, with the winger understood to have signed with an Italian club.
Stanton is in advanced talks with a foreign striker to play alongside Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.
Kosta Grozos, Callum Timmins, Lachy Bayliss and Noah James are understood to have signed new deals, which will be announced once the change in ownership is finalised.
Home-grown striker Archie Goodwin has been offered a new deal but has also had interest from other A-League clubs.
A consortium of Melbourne and Sydney businessman have purchased the Jets, but the transfer of the A-League license is subject to approval from the Australian Professional Leagues and Football Australia.
Stanton and Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske are advanced in planning for next season.
The squad will assemble for preseason training on June 24.
The Australia Cup qualifier against Western United is likely to be played in Darwin on July 23 or 24.
