Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Traffic changes proposed for Kotara in expansion of primary school

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 27 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vista Parade and Princeton Avenue intersection, which will be upgraded to a roundabout to cope with an expansion of St James Primary School. Picture Google Maps
The Vista Parade and Princeton Avenue intersection, which will be upgraded to a roundabout to cope with an expansion of St James Primary School. Picture Google Maps

A new roundabout and other traffic changes look set to be installed in Kotara as part of a redevelopment of St James Primary School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.