Traffic changes proposed for Kotara in expansion of primary school

A new roundabout and other traffic changes look set to be installed in Kotara as part of a redevelopment of St James Primary School.
Newcastle councillors will vote at the May 28 council meeting on the changes to Vista Parade which are part of an approved development of the Catholic primary school, which includes a new child care facility and increased student capacity.
New traffic infrastructure will be installed including a roundabout at the intersection of Vista Parade and Princeton Avenue, refuge islands in Princeton Avenue at Vista Parade and a speed hump in Vista Parade south of Grayson Avenue.
The north side of Vista Parade will be widened to accommodate a channelised right turn lane at the school entry.
The raised crossing in Vista Parade will be relocated, as will bus stops on Vista Parade to Princeton Avenue.
A new footpath will be constructed along the west side of Princeton Avenue.
The report to the council meeting said the proposal would encourage lower vehicle speeds in Vista Parade and the construction of a roundabout at Princeton Avenue would improve the "function and amenity" of the road network.
The refuge islands in Princeton Avenue are aimed at simplifying crossing for pedestrians by providing a staging area.
The development application for the school expansion was refused by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel in 2021 due to impacts on the road network, but later approved by the Land and Environment Court with amendments.
The court orders required a voluntary planning agreement for the applicant to widen Vista Parade and construct a roundabout and intersection upgrades at Princeton Avenue and Vista Parade.
The traffic changes were publicly exhibited in April. Concerns were raised in public submissions about the proposed bus stop locations, pedestrian safety and the impact on the road network.
The council said further consultation with the bus operator was needed to find an appropriate outcome for the bus stop to support the school development.
