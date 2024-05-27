Player in critical condition after Muswellbrook-Denman rugby league game

A rugby league player is fighting for his life in hospital after being injured in a rugby league game between the Muswellbrook Rams and Denman on Sunday.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said it had responded to a call for help about 3.30pm in Muswellbrook after a player was injured in a sporting accident.
The Rams were playing Denman in a Hunter Valley Group 21 first-grade fixture at Olympic Park at the time.
The Newcastle Herald understands a Rams player was injured.
The rescue service said a man in his 20s had been treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being flown to John Hunter Hospital.
A hospital spokesperson said on Monday morning that the man was in critical condition.
A NSW Rugby League spokesperson said a Rams had collapsed during the game and had been placed in an induced coma at John Hunter Hospital.
"The NSWRL will continue to provide support to the family and the clubs involved and also requests that the family's privacy be respected at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
