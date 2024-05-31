Plan ahead: enjoy a 'foodie' long weekend fit for a king

The June long weekend is fast approaching and there are plenty of events to keep us 'foodies' entertained. Here are some suggestions.
The festival kicks off this weekend and runs until June 10, and there are many reasons to visit the historic village.
"As a non-profit, community-run festival, we aim to build support for our local businesses and showcase the unique charm of our region," Wollombi Valley Chamber of Commerce president Stefan Cordiner says.
"This year's festival promises an array of gourmet delights, local wines, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities."
June 1 Progressive Dinner, Myrtle & Stone, 5pm, for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Dinner at Wollombi Kitchen at 6.30pm, then dessert and drinks at Wollombi Tavern from 8.30pm.
June 3 Sunset Cheese and Wine, Wollombi Kitchen Garden, 4pm to 6pm.
June 4 Bubbles & Ballroom, Wollombi Community Hall, 5pm to 7pm. A collaboration between Bumpin Ballroom and Stonehurst Cedar Creek. Learn to dance and enjoy local wine.
June 5 Whisky Wednesday, Myrtle & Stone, 6pm to 9pm. Tastings plus a Scottish buffet dinner.
June 6 Yin & Gin, Wollombi Community Hall, 5.30pm. A sunset yoga class followed by a Myrtle gin cocktail. Myrtle Supper Club, 6.30pm. A four-course dinner by chef Nathan Cooper.
June 7 Afternoon Bush Tea, Myrtle & Stone, 3pm to 6pm.
June 8 Yoga & Yum Cha, Wollombi Community Hall, 8.30am. A morning Hatha Flow with Wollombi Yoga, then a walk to Myrtle & Stone for a yum cha breakfast. Music in the Woods, Stonehurst Cedar Creek, 11am to 5pm. Live music, mulled wine and picnic hampers. Picnic by Lantern, Wollombi Tavern, 5pm to 10pm. Fireworks, picnic hampers and wine.
June 9 Sunday Roast, Wollombi Kitchen, 12.30pm. Smoked Extravaganza, Myrtle & Stone, 5.30pm.
June 10 Wollombi Markets, Wollombi Saleyards, 8am onwards.
It's back, and by all accounts it's going to be bigger and better than ever. Smoke in Broke returns to McNamara Park this Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, with barbecue (Australasian Barbecue Alliance and Steak Cookoff Association) competitions, demonstrations, live music, activities for the kids, tastings and even a Strong Man Competition. You can purchase tickets for either the Saturday or the Sunday, and there are limited weekend passes available. Details at smokeinbroke.com.
Harvest Festival returns to the Central Coast Hinterland on June 8 and 9, offering a unique opportunity to explore rural farming communities and villages, and visit farm gates at Somersby, Peats Ridge, Mangrove Mountain, Spencer, Jilliby, Dooralong, Wyong, Yarramalong and Kulnura.
Events range from farm tours and fruit picking to a food and wine fair. Highlights include: Glenworth Grazing Food and Wine Festival (food and market stalls, restaurants, entertainment, a petting zoo and more); wood-fired pizzas at The Springs in Peats Ridge; whisky tastings at Amber Lane Distillery in Wyong Creek; mandarin picking at Goodmayes Orchard in Somersby; tours of Grace Springs Farm and The Giving Farm; picking pecans at Artisan Estate and sunflowers at The Bloom Barn; Bambinos on the Farm at Eastcoast Beverages (fruit picking, farm trailer tours, charcuterie boxes, live music, lawn games); and Westy's Place Field Day (macadamia nut picking, a jumping castle, food and drinks, plants, vintage machinery and tractors, fire trucks, craft workshops and more).
Visit the Love Central Coast website for more information.
Keep an eye out for annual wines sales in the Hunter Valley over the long weekend.
De Iuliis Wines has bottles at budget-friendly prices from June 7 to 10 which can be taken advantage of by visiting the Broke Road, Pokolbin, cellar door or shopping online.
On June 8, 10am to 3pm, Bimbdagen is holding its annual warehouse sale, where a wide range of wines will be available at heavily discounted prices. There will be also be live music in the Cellar Door Courtyard from noon to 4pm, and you can dine at the estate's Pizzeria or Esca restaurant while you're there.
Wine House Hunter Valley is having an online Charity Wine Sale from June 7 to 10 to benefit The Smith Family, and Margan Wines at Broke's Barrel Hall Sale 2024 is on June 7 to 10 where you can stock up on your favourites at a discount, or go digging for some rare gems.
Hunter Belle Cheese's Annie and Jason Chesworth, contestants on My Kitchen Rules in 2014, are hosting a cheese and wine masterclass at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley on June 8, 4pm to 5pm (tickets to the June 7 masterclass have sold out). Hunter Belle Cheeses will be paired with Leogate Estate Wines.
Speaking of cheese, Hunter Valley Cheese Company's Cheese School is open for business on June 8, details at huntervalleycheese.com.au.
There's also a hands-on sourdough baking class at the historic Arnott Bakehouse in Morpeth on June 8, 10am to 2pm, with Stephen Arnott (bookings essential).
Pokolbin Estate Vineyard is offering something a little special from June 7 to 9: Pokolbin After Dark. Think fire pits, music and grazing boards, cheese and olive boards, accompanied by warm bread and crackers, at the cellar door after hours. Bookings essential.
