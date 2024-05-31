Plan ahead: enjoy a 'foodie' long weekend fit for a king

It's back, and by all accounts it's going to be bigger and better than ever. Smoke in Broke returns to McNamara Park this Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, with barbecue (Australasian Barbecue Alliance and Steak Cookoff Association) competitions, demonstrations, live music, activities for the kids, tastings and even a Strong Man Competition. You can purchase tickets for either the Saturday or the Sunday, and there are limited weekend passes available. Details at smokeinbroke.com.