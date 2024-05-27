Urban parks could get trail bikes under control

Urban parks for unregistered trail bikes?
THE problem of unregistered trail bikes is not new ("Plea to put the brakes on trail bike clowns", Newcastle Herald, 25/5). The riders of these smelly two-stroke machines are uninsured and uninsurable. Their riders usually wear a full helmet to avoid identification. Safety is the rider's secondary consideration. Also to avoid identification, these machines have no number plates, or their riders have removed them. So, following a cowardly 'hit and run', good luck in identifying riders and obtaining adequate financial compensation.
Part of the problem of unregistered trail bikes, in urban areas, is that riders have nowhere to legally ride them. The bush, such as national parks, is out. So too, are urban streets and parks.
We have skateparks. We encourage young people with skateboards and scooters to use them. Why not have dedicated legal trail bike parks? We have plenty of bushland in the Newcastle-Lake Macquarie area. The trail bikes could be used at the rider's own risk in these parks, provided they had passed a rudimentary riding test and had signed a waiver. If they were underage, a parent or guardian would sign this waiver. The police would impound permanently any unregistered trail bikes that were used other than in trail bike parks.
WITH all the fuss about the stadium and the inappropriateness of the proposed location opposite McDonald Jones Stadium, why not work with Lake Macquarie Council and build the stadium at Glendale? The advantages are obvious:
There is no need to force a stadium on locals at Broadmeadow when a better alternative is available.
I REFER to Bradley Perretts' article ("Pinpointing 'in town' a grey area", Opinion, 24/5). Mr Perrett fails to identify another place name for the western-most end of Newcastle West - Dangar, postcode 2309. This is the area from the abandoned Cambridge Hotel to the Islington high level bridge and would include both The Store and Dairy Farmers redevelopments. As a nod to one of our city's founding surveyors and planners, this would be a fitting recognition and the revival of an existing, if not forgotten, place name.
WHILE recently holidaying in Western Australia, two things were very apparent in our western most state. Firstly, the state of the roads in WA left NSW 'for dead'. Additionally there was far less litter along the highways and local roads. And secondly, clubs and pubs survive well without poker machines! They are social places where people enjoy a meal and a drink and each other's company. We do not need to look too far to learn some lessons. But are we willing to consider how to implement a couple of changes for the good of NSW and its people?
THERE is hardly a family that hasn't been affected by mental health, the consequence of which is possible death. Mental health issues are arguably the main cause of death for people under 45. There are many horrific things that happen to families.
The prevalence of suicides is one of the most difficult circumstances in my view that any family and individuals face. Hats of to Craig Hamilton ("Tackling suicide taboos head on", Herald, 25/5), no late comer to advocacy on this issue. As the editorial ("Safe Havens needed to weather storm", Opinion, 25/5) points out, no better place to start than by localising the issue in communities in regard to the outcomes of this, such a cruel condition. Well informed advocacy must be a starting point to release us from the stigma.
THE Central Coast Mariners have long been one of the most successful clubs in the A-League, despite representing the smallest market. They have gained a reputation for developing Australian talent, and punching above their weight, and most importantly they have represented an antidote to the big-money clubs that think all that is required for success is to open the cheque book. The Mariners are one of the great success stories of Australian sport.
A MAGNIFICENT grand final. Great to see a refereeing performance of quality that largely went unnoticed - as it should. A freakishly brilliant year by the Mariners. 'Never say die' is clearly their motto. Hopefully the Jets will still be around next season.
I SEE the government promised to spend millions towards reducing domestic violence. What they don't tell you is the miserable $40 million allocated is over many years and like so many government allocations will almost certainly be spent on the government's preferred ad agency, no actual building of infrastructure. What a joke.
ANY coincidence that the protesters at the universities decided to pack up camp just as winter hits? So much for solidarity, comrades.
PAUL Murphy ("Time to give the Hunter portfolio back to Tim", Letters, 24/5) makes a valid point - the Hunter portfolio needs to be reassigned. But surely the anointed one should be Clayton Barr. He has been our region's most ardent voice in Macquarie Street for years. Leaving him on the backbench is a waste to our region.
