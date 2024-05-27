Urban parks could get trail bikes under control

WHILE recently holidaying in Western Australia, two things were very apparent in our western most state. Firstly, the state of the roads in WA left NSW 'for dead'. Additionally there was far less litter along the highways and local roads. And secondly, clubs and pubs survive well without poker machines! They are social places where people enjoy a meal and a drink and each other's company. We do not need to look too far to learn some lessons. But are we willing to consider how to implement a couple of changes for the good of NSW and its people?