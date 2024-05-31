Chic and stylish one bedroom inner city apartment with harbour views

1 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Live like you're permanently on holiday in the Sky Residences, sitting within what is Newcastle's most prestigious residential complex.
You'll enjoy a vibrant city lifestyle in the heart of the revitalised Newcastle precinct with public transport, cafes, harbour-side bars and restaurants and the beach all just moments from your doorstep.
Enjoy soaring 2.7m ceilings in what is a generous five-star apartment.
Comprising a stunning kitchen featuring stone benchtops, SMEG appliances and loads of storage, open plan living and dining area with an abundant of natural light which flows onto covered entertaining balcony where you can relax and watch the twinkling harbour lights at the end of a long day.
With air conditioning, secure car parking and two additional storage spaces, this apartment provides all that you could need.
Residents also enjoy exclusive access to unparalleled facilities with a stunning rooftop area on level 19 that can accommodate large-scale entertaining with multiple areas to relax, barbeque, entertain, watch a game or concert on the big screen or sit by the outdoor fire pit.
With stunning 270-degree views over Newcastle Harbour, you will feel like a celebrity when you spend time on this rooftop.
On level 3 is the luxury of a fully equipped gym with a Pilates reformer, free weights, rig set up, rowing machine, elliptical and other top-of-the-line gym equipment.
The sparkling swimming pool offers a lap lane for the eager swimmer and plenty of space to sunbake, read a book or entertain your guests in the designer picnic area.
