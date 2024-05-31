Premium coastal retreat with commanding views over Dudley and Glenrock

61 Seacourt Avenue, Dudley
5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Prepared to be wowed by the sheer size, panoramic views and exclusive location of this dress-circle home, where grand dimensions, solid construction and a high level of luxury have created a coastal icon.
Enjoying a magnificent setting in one of Dudley's most sought-after streets, this classy dual level residence is offered to the market for the first time in over 35 years.
Dominated by panoramic views that stretch across Glenrock State Reserve to the golden sand of Dudley Beach, the interiors are bathed in natural light and cooled by ocean breezes.
Beautifully presented, its expansive layout features an endless highlights reel, including formal and casual living areas, a lush and landscaped yard, a selection of entertaining terraces, five bedrooms all with built-ins, three bathrooms, ducted air conditioning, masses of storage and a double garage.
A 10 minute walk leads you through lush reserve to the beach, and it is just minutes to Dudley village, pubs, and the café culture in Whitebridge.
"Don't' miss this golden opportunity to enjoy your very own slice of paradise," listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"Due to its size and sought-after location, this home is perfect or those seeking a sea change, or the local buyer who loves what Dudley has to offer and the opportunity this house presents.
"Located at the end of its cul-de-sac - this home is moments to lush bush walks, Dudley Beach and just minutes to Dudley village, pubs, and cafes."
