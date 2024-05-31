Timeless charm meets contemporary style in sought-after inner city location

66 National Park Street, Hamilton East
4 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Nestled within the heart of sought-after Hamilton East, this stunning Californian bungalow seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern sophistication.
Lovingly restored and extended to embrace its graceful period features, including leadlight windows, gleaming polished timber floors, and cross baton ceilings in the front four rooms, this home exudes an aura of refined charm.
The sky-lit kitchen, with its hint of Hamptons style, serves as the focal point of the home, offering a perfect blend of form and function.
Features of the smart stone kitchen include gas cooktop, double electric oven, dishwasher and microwave.
Entertaining is effortless with two separate living areas providing ample space for gatherings, while four bedrooms and two bathrooms offer comfortable accommodation for the growing family.
Outside, a sparkling pool beckons, promising endless hours of relaxation and enjoyment, complemented by a BBQ area and fenced yard, perfect for alfresco dining and outdoor soirees.
This double brick and tile home has northwest rear aspect with secure parking behind a locked gated driveway and garage/storage at the rear.
But the allure of this property extends beyond its exquisite interiors.
Situated in a beautiful community mere moments from National Park, and the bustling retail precinct of Marketown, convenience is at your doorstep.
Whether strolling along the vibrant streets of Darby Street, Beaumont Street, or The Junction, indulging in a coffee or a bite to eat, or simply soaking in the sun at one of Newcastle's picturesque beaches, this home offers the ultimate lifestyle opportunity.
"This property has been lovingly restored and extended to embrace its graceful period features, including leadlight windows, gleaming polished timber floors, and cross baton ceilings in the front four rooms," listing agent Lyndall Allan from Salt Property said.
"It exudes an aura of refined charm and we have received numerous inquiries from families seeking multiple living areas and a pool, as well as from downsizers attracted by the single-level design and low-maintenance features.
"It is located in the catchment zone for prized Hamilton South Public School and Newcastle High and is also close to St Francis Xavier's, St Joseph's, Newcastle Grammar and Merewether High.
"You're also just 850m to Newcastle Interchange where you can jump on a tram to east end or a train to Sydney."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.