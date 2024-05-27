Bus crash families' quest for reform after push for higher charges rejected

Some families of Greta bus crash victims have been left "devastated" after the NSW Attorney-General refused to intervene to reinstate dropped manslaughter charges against the driver.
But the families are now pushing for reform to ensure others don't endure the "trauma" and "anger" they felt after being "blindsided" by the driver's plea deal.
The families of Bec Mullen and Zach Bray, who were among the 10 people killed in the June 11, 2023 crash, met with Attorney-General Michael Daley on May 27.
They asked for intervention after the Director of Public Prosecutions downgraded manslaughter charges against bus driver Brett Button in exchange for him pleading guilty to 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death and other charges.
Bec's father Matt Mullen said reading the agreed facts after the plea, which showed the driver had a history of prescription drug use, they thought the charges weren't high enough.
"We feel that there's a strong argument for more than dangerous driving causing death, that was the point we tried to put across," Mr Mullen said.
"We were blindsided by the DPP given a complete change around in what had been the direction of the case for the previous months."
However they said the Attorney-General did not agree to step in to the case.
"I'm not convinced we achieved anything," Mr Mullen said.
"We got some more understanding about the sentencing procedure, and also the realisation that it is now set in stone that the charge of dangerous driving stands, that's it."
"We are devastated that there won't be any intervention on the reinstatement of manslaughter charges," Zach's father Adam Bray said.
"I have understood that for some time because unfortunately... the way the DPP has put it constitutionally through the court process, we can't undo that.
"The only way that could be undone, which would be a huge precedence in Australian history, would be if there had been compelling evidence that's not already part of the proceedings."
The fathers felt compelled to try to change the charges to honour their children, however both said they remained committed to reform the court process.
Mr Bray said he found out about the driver's drug use on the news.
"The disappointment remains that the DPP have not given us the opportunity to be communicated to effectively and to reply and respond adequately," he said.
Mr Bray said they came away with a commitment from the Attorney General to work with the families on a range of new protocols, called the Hunter Valley Charter.
"In the next two weeks we will be back with the Attorney General and his team," he said.
"Essentially that is to make the communication between the DPP, victim's families and survivors with a point in case on Hunter Valley but in the future as well so that they have effective communication and a better understanding of the pre and post court process.
"We shouldn't need to be going through trauma, grief, anger, severe mental health issues, families falling apart. The whole thing's horrific that you have to go through.
"We shouldn't have to be trying to endure that, survive that and then go searching like Matt and I have had to.
"It should be all there at our disposal, there should be a handbook, there should be a website, there should be an empathetic team in the DPP who we can call anytime."
Mr Bray said the meeting was scheduled for two weeks time to ensure action was implemented immediately.
"The Hunter Valley Charter is not something for two, three, four years time so others can benefit," he said. "Sure that will happen.
"But we're fixing it now... so that adequate sentencing relevant to the crime can be achieved."
The Attorney General's office was contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.