Knights veteran Dane Gagai: I'm ready if Maroons need me

KNIGHTS veteran Dane Gagai has declared that he's still ready, willing and able to help Queensland if coach Billy Slater calls upon him during the 2024 State of Origin campaign.
Gagai, 33, has appeared in 22 Origins for the Maroons but did not feature last season and was not surprisingly overlooked for this year's series opener, to be played at Homebush on Wednesday week, after Slater opted to retain incumbent centres Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
Should the Maroons encounter any injuries or suspensions, however, Gagai says his former teammate Slater knows how to contact him.
"I would love to get a phone call, but my focus has always been here at this club," Gagai said.
"If the call does come, that's the icing on the cake, but my focus is here and it's always been here.
"If Queensland ever need me, then they have my number.
"I would love to have been able to represent Queensland again, but I know what it's like on other end, so I'm happy for all the boys."
After helping the Maroons win five series and not missing an Origin in seven years, Gagai took it hard when he was omitted last season.
But given that Queensland are the reigning champions, he was realistic about his selection prospects this year, despite being named in Slater's extended squad in the pre-season.
"I wouldn't say I'm disappointed that I didn't get picked," he said. "There's so many great players that can be selected for the Queensland side ... Selwyn Cobbo is on the bench, who's been playing outstanding footy.
"So that just goes to show the depth that's out there."
Meanwhile, Gagai shed light on his decision to knock back an offer from Sydney Roosters and sign an extension with Newcastle for next season and possibly 2026.
"It was purely based around my kids and my wife ... I just thought this is where we want to be, and it came down to the family," he said.
Gagai is set to play his 300th NRL game - and 200th for Newcastle - next season and is backing himself to perform well enough to convince Knights officials to take up their option on the second year of his deal.
"I understand the age thing starts coming into play, but I've been very fortunate in my career to not have too many injuries ... I'll definitely be backing myself next year to get a contract, whether the club wants to renew that or it's elsewhere," he said.
"I'm looking to play beyond this for another couple of years."
