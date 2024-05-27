Triple virus threat: COVID cases spike as wave takes hold

Hospitalisations from COVID have almost doubled in a month and health authorities are warning of a winter triple threat of coronavirus, influenza and RSV. Experts are urging the community to stay up to date with vaccines, Damon Cronshaw reports.
The state government will this morning announce details of the support transition authorities will offer to Hunter workers who lose their jobs due to coalmine and power station closures. Matthew Kelly has been following the transition issue closely and this morning brings you this exclusive report.
And senior journalist Gab Fowler has details of a Supreme Court challenge to a 2021 police raid on the Hunter Community Environment Centre.
Finally, if you are anywhere along our beautiful coastline, it might pay to keep your eyes peeled. A keen angler had the sight of a lifetime at the weekend, spotting a pod of killer whales while fishing off Swansea Heads. He described the experience as nothing short of "incredible". You can read Alanna Tomazin's full report and watch the video here.
I hope you have whale of a Tuesday.
Lisa Allan, editor
