Toronto housing project approved despite neighbours' complaints

A HOUSING project at Toronto that has drawn the ire of neighbours has been given the go-ahead.
The 26-unit development on Excelsior Parade attracted almost 30 submissions, all of which objected to the proposal arguing it is 'too big' and 'out of character' with the street.
Despite the issues neighbours raised, Lake Macquarie council approved the development on Monday night.
Labor Cr Brian Adamthwaite said that while he understands change can be "difficult" and "traumatic" he had to consider the city's broader housing needs.
"It's one of those situations we've been looking at now over a number of years, that is maximising the potential of our areas with infrastructure and providing a variety of different housing stocks for people of different ages and stages in life across the city," he said.
"Whilst it is always a difficult and traumatic experience when things change, there are sometimes positives in that, sometimes negatives in that.
"Unfortunately for us as councillors we have to make difficult decisions that we believe are guiding a direction into the future ... despite the fact I have great sympathy with the residents of the community I do support this proposal."
The development includes eight two-bedroom units, seven three-bedroom units and 11 two or three storey four-bedroom units at 163-167 Excelsior Parade.
Each home would have its own garage and access to a communal open space.
At public forum, community member Peter Hawkes said he engaged his own consultant to look at the proposal.
He said that according to their assessment, the project did not meet legislative requirements.
"There's not a single person in the community who likes this proposal, so I'm not just speaking for myself," he said.
"The council has an obligation to look at all aspects of this development, and people who are ratepayers like me living in their house, this is going to have a huge impact on us.
"There's going to be issues in relation to car parking, congestion, noise, privacy, a whole heap of things.
"We're satisfied, and there's a group of about eight or nine of us that have gotten together, and we're satisfied with legal advice that it does not satisfy legislative requirements and can't be passed."
In answering questions from councillors about the legislative issues raised, council staff said they were satisfied councillors could make a lawful decision on the proposal.
Mayor Kay Fraser supported the development and said she felt it meets the needs of the community.
"It's always difficult for us as councillors to weigh up the objectors as well as what's in front of us," she said.
"But we know that we have a housing strategy that we went out to the community with.
"The community told us that they want different types of housing, they wanted units, they want to live close to our town centres, Toronto is one of our urban centres."
The development will provide 37 car parks with single and double garages as well as nine dedicated visitor parking spaces.
More than 70 trees will need to be removed from the site, while 26 will be retained.
Liberal Cr Jason Pauling was the only councillor who voted against the development.
