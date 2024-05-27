Jamala Wildlife Lodge offers an experience so unique it has to be experienced to be truly appreciated

Special guests often join the dining experience including white lions. Picture Jamala Wildlife Lodge

This is sponsored content for Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

Experiencing a stay at Jamala Wildlife Lodge is like joining an African safari.

From the zoo tour and encounters with a specialised tour guide to the styling and decor of the rooms to the safari-style dining and finally the unique luxury accommodation with animals connected to the room or right outside.

However, there is so much more to this unique experience than most people realise. Let's take a look at the top three areas to really get to know Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

The zoo tour and encounters with a specialised tour guide are unique for guests of the lodge. Picture Jamala Wildlife Lodge

One: The Lodge has won too many awards and accolades to list

Local, national and international awards are all on the list of wins for Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

The most exciting win for the team is the Most Unique Accommodation. The Lodge has won eight times at the state level and took out Gold in 2023 for the first time.

"There is tough competition at the national level so winning that was a big win for Canberra," Jamala Wildlife Lodge admin and tourism projects manager Chara Reynolds said.

"It was such a reward and recognition for the team when we won the gold it was amazing."

Other wins include Best Restaurant in ACT three years in a row and silver for Major Tourist Attractions in Australia.

The Lodge uses the awards as a tool to strive for constant improvement.

"We apply for the awards so we can continue to expand and improve. We get feedback we work on and grow and then enter again or enter another category," Chara said.

The Giraffe Treehouses offers guests the chance to feed the zoo's resident giraffe pair, Skye and Khamisi right from the balcony. Picture Jamala Wildlife Lodge

Two: The experience transforms strangers to friends

Starting with the zoo tour, then accommodation check in and finally shared dinner, the entire experience is designed to emulate an African Safari experience and the rooms designed to feel like guests are staying at an African game reserve.

"The goal they [the owners] had coming back from Africa was to put that theme through Jamala," Chara said.

"The rooms are so unique and are all modelled, designed and decorated with artefacts brought back from Africa.

"We've had guests from Africa tell us it reminds them of home.

"It's so unique and special. Just walking into the lodge is breathtaking; it shares windows with the black and white monkeys and the shark tank."

The dinner guests experience after their zoo tour is a shared four-course meal. This replicates African safaris where guests share a meal after going on tour and share stories.

"We wish that all who come as guests leave as friends as we see that with guests often exchanging details before checking out," Chara said.

A glass wall separates guests from lions in one of the rooms. Picture Jamala Wildlife Lodge

Three: Conservation is always front of mind

The National Zoo & Aquarium, where Jamala Wildlife Lodge is located, plays a significant role in numerous breeding programs aimed at preserving various endangered species.

Additionally, dedicated staff actively raise funds through the National Zoo & Aquarium Conservation Team (NZACT) to support local and international conservation projects and charities.

Through extensive breeding programs, public education initiatives, and active conservation efforts, the National Zoo & Aquarium and Jamala Wildlife Lodge contribute heavily to safeguarding endangered species and habitats.

Revenue generated from animal encounters and the Jamala Wildlife Lodge directly aids the National Zoo & Aquarium's regional breeding and educational initiatives.

Moreover, cash donations are allocated to wildlife conservation efforts and animal welfare programs.

With more than $1,000,000 donated in cash and kind over the past three years, the National Zoo's commitment to wildlife protection and charitable causes remains unwavering, shaping a better world for wildlife for the future.

To book a stay or learn more about Jamala Wildlife Lodge go to the website or go to the Facebook or Instagram page.