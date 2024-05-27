Second stage of Swansea channel dredging begins

THE second stage of dredging in the Swansea channel has begun, with work expected to be complete in about two months.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley announced on May 28 that the latest phase of work to remove sand from the popular boating route was underway.
About 13,000 cubic metres of sand will be taken from The Drop Over, the entrance to Swan Bay, and The Dog Leg between now and July.
The sand will be placed on Elizabeth Island.
It comes after dredging removed 16,690 cubic metres of sand to create a 30m-wide channel from The Dog Leg to Elizabeth Island and up to The Drop Over in a first stage that finished in January.
The NSW government says the work is part of a 10-year strategy.
"This clearly demonstrates a shift in the approach to dredging under the NSW Labor government with proactive dredging taking place before the channel becomes unnavigable," Ms Catley said.
"This latest campaign is welcome news for the community, and I look forward to working with [NSW Transport] Minister [Jo] Haylen in advancing the 10-year dredging strategy to deliver long-term certainty for local boaters."
The former Liberal NSW government announced plans to dredge the channel - allocating a share of $6.2 million funding earmarked for several projects - in July 2021 but a series of delays kept the popular marine thoroughfare relatively treacherous for skippers.
