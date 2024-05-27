Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Second stage of Swansea channel dredging begins

May 28 2024 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dredge near the entrance to Swan Bay in 2021. File picture by Simone De Peak
A dredge near the entrance to Swan Bay in 2021. File picture by Simone De Peak

THE second stage of dredging in the Swansea channel has begun, with work expected to be complete in about two months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.