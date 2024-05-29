Bago near Port Macquarie hedges its bets on winery maze

You won't stumble across it ... half an hour south of Port Macquarie in the Hastings River Valley you head off down a dirt road and into the Broken Bago state forest, then onto another dirt road - four kilometres in total - and you're there.
And as wineries go, Bago doesn't follow the playbook. For starters, the maximum wine price is just $30, with most hovering around the low-$20 mark.
The reason is that at the Bago cellar door, wines are just part of the story.
This family-run operation is also home to a spectacular lilly pilly maze - one of the largest hedge mazes in the world with more than two kilometres of cultivated pathways.
Throw in some quite stunning scenery - it's located on a hill with lovely views over the eucalypt forest and vines - and a chocolate shop, and this leafy hideaway with a rustic charm all of its own has plenty going for it.
"We are on 400 acres, 20 under vine," Ian Mobbs said of his family's property. He's also a landscape architect and the man responsible for the lilly pilly maze, both in design and planting.
"My parents set up the business. We're a working farm and also run beef cattle, have a market gardener we share the farm with, and we're also raising geese for their meat.
"The climate is sub-tropical, so we get lots of humidity in vintage season, and rain too. We have mildew and fungus issues, and being surrounded by forest, we get parrots who come in and eat everything.
"First the King Parrots eat the seeds of unripened grapes, then when the grapes sweeten the Rainbow Lorikeets have their turn. It means we net for a large part of the season."
And what about the low prices?
"This isn't a renowned wine region so we don't get people travelling here purely for the wine," he explained.
"They come for the maze mostly - it's an established tourist attraction - and to taste some wine on the side.
"They're general tourists aiming for a different experience. So, we're catering for them in a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere."
The wines are certainly eclectic. The flagship is chambourcin, the sweet red wine that is probably best associated these days with the US market.
And there are a few common varieties such as shiraz, unwooded chardonnay and verdelho.
But then there are some surprises. Ever heard of Norton Blue? Bago is one of two Australian wineries producing the light, red wine.
"It's from the Missouri area in the US and is hardy and not really affected by fungus, so it's ideal here."
Then there's a rose made entirely from blueberries - "always a big seller" - and Rosella Red, made as a nod to the popular Spanish drink sangria.
However you look at it, it's not your everyday wine list.
But Bago does things its own way. And it's working just fine.
The stunning Bago labels, which feature local flora and fauna, are designed by Bago brand manager Kellie Bower (Ian's sister). Chambourcin (shom-bor-son) is the signature variety. It's quite a sweet red, light and velvety, with plum and red berry flavours. An easy drinker, ideal with pork.
If you're looking to try something different, this offering from Great Southern in WA is certainly worth a try. An Italian variety, it's from a cooler vintage in the Mt Barker sub-region. Bright, vibrant tropical fruits, with apple and lemon citrus zest - if you're a fan of sauvignon blanc, don't hesitate with this.
This is a winter warmer ... big, rich and generous. Terrific value too, I might add. Fleshy dark cherry, raspberry, blueberry and violets, a touch of licorice too. Flavours flood the mouth, soft and juicy, finishing with a dollop of spice. Drink in the short term, ideally with a T-bone steak or something similar.
