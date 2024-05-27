Rugby league player 'serious but stable' in hospital

A RUGBY league player's condition in hospital has improved to "serious but stable" after he was injured during a game on Sunday.
The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was rushed to John Hunter Hospital and was fighting for his life yesterday after a sporting accident during a clash between the Muswellbrook Rams and Denman.
He was urgently flown to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after a call for help at about 3.30pm on May 26.
A Hunter New England health district spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning the man's condition was now "serious but stable", after he was in a critical condition on Monday afternoon.
The Rams were playing Denman in a Hunter Valley Group 21 first-grade fixture at Muswellbrook's Olympic Park at the time the man was injured.
A NSW Rugby League spokesperson said on Monday a Rams player had collapsed during the game and had been placed in an induced coma at John Hunter Hospital.
"The NSWRL will continue to provide support to the family and the clubs involved and also requests that the family's privacy be respected at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.
Denman Rugby League Football Club extended its thoughts to the "injured player, his family and the entire Rams community after an unbelievably rough 24 hours".
"To our players and supporters who were at Olympic Park on Sunday you all have our unconditional support, we will have services available to you in the coming days," a spokesperson said.
It's understood this weekend's rounds of Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League matches have been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
