Letters

Splash of colour: the bright laughter missing at Newcastle Ocean Baths

By Letters to the Editor
May 29 2024 - 4:00am
A floral cap on a swimmer at the Newcastle Ocean Baths back in 2014.
WOULD the ladies in the floral petal bathing caps, who used to wade at Newcastle Ocean Baths every morning for many years, please come back?

