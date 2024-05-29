More at play than power in Eraring extension

It is with considerable alarm and major concern that I note that the NSW Government has delayed the closure of the Eraring coal power station for a further two years. The NSW Government's Net Zero Plan was forecast to deliver a 35 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 by reducing the use of coal and promoting renewables.
The health effects of air pollution from coal mining and coal-fired power stations are well documented. The burning of coal emits hazardous air pollution and pollution from coal-fired power stations in NSW resulted in 46 deaths and cost $346 million in health costs per year (2023).
These air pollutants contribute to the leading causes of disease and death. I understand the following health issues are all higher in the Hunter New England Local Health District than all other districts in NSW: asthma prevalence in children, hospitalisations and deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, deaths from respiratory diseases and cardiovascular disease (strokes, heart attacks), cancer incidence and death, and premature births. Coal ash has been associated with liver and kidney damage, respiratory and heart disease and cancer.
The NSW government has failed to ensure that new wind and solar sources of energy and storage will be sufficient to supply NSW with adequate energy. Local communities and health districts have to pay the price of keeping Eraring open. The government will pay $450 million to keep it open for two extra years, and by my calculations an additional around $700 million in health costs.
It's a heavy price to pay.
AS the drover's dog predicted Eraring will not close in 2025 and is expected to remain open until 2027 with an option for a further two years. To fill the power supply gap after Eraring closes the Australian Energy Market Operator has forecast that by 2030 Australia will need batteries to store power half the size of Eraring power station.
The problem with batteries is they only store power and when required will run out of power in a number of hours. To reinforce the fantasy of unreliable renewables, the much quoted green energy state of South Australia, on Friday at 7.30am, had an electricity fuel mix of 78 per cent gas/diesel and 22 per cent wind. Not a good advertisement for renewables and lucky the wind was blowing which often does not happen in SA.
The inferences by Bryce Ham from the Greens Party ("Aussie role in weapon supply", Letters, 23/5), are false. The truth is Australia is not exporting weapons to Israel and has not done so for the last five years.
What we need is a respectful debate about the conflict in Gaza, not misinformation and lies that cause division in our community. What we don't need is politicians using this conflict for domestic political gain.
The Albanese government has expressed its outrage at the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October. We continue to call for Hamas to release the hostages. We recognise that Israel has a right to defend itself but we have also called on Israel to respect international law and do everything it can to protect innocent lives. We continue to express our horror at the appalling loss of innocent lives.
The government supports a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace. The Government continues to advocate for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a pathway out of this conflict to achieve this goal.
As Minister for International Development, I have overseen $52.5 million in humanitarian assistance to address essential needs of people suffering in Gaza. This is in addition to Australia's core funding of $20.6 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.
There is a need to acknowledge the trauma on all sides, to acknowledge each other's humanity, and to come together. That is the approach I urge people in the Hunter region to embrace. We gain nothing by reproducing the conflict here, by shouting each other down or spreading misinformation.
Australia is a pluralist country, welcoming different races, religions and views. What unites us is respect for each other and our right to live in peace.
THE news that Eraring, Australia's biggest coal-fired power station, will operate for an additional two years is a tough pill to swallow. This decision will cost the NSW public up to $450 million over two years. It will also result in about 40 million tonnes more climate pollution being pumped into our atmosphere and add more toxic pollutants like mercury, sulphur dioxide, and nitrous oxides to Lake Macquarie.
Clearly, the air quality and health of the local community relies on the adoption of clean renewable energy. Instead, the Minns government's decision to extend Eraring's operations sets a dangerous precedent. For human well-being and the preservation of our environment, we should be rapidly rolling out energy efficiency measures and renewable energy, not propping up dirty coal stations.
I FAIL to understand why us taxpayers could end up owing Origin $450 million. Why? They sell the power they generate to us taxpayers and industry, which pays for the power station to operate. Why do we have to pay them extra?
OUR government spent a motza in shutting down power stations, now they're spending more to keep Eraring going. It's blind panic because their reckless renewable fantasy isn't moving as quickly as they promised. Does the total incompetence of these Labor governments know no bounds?
BRADLEY Perrett ("Pinpointing 'in town' a grey area", Herald, 24/5): almost totally tongue in cheek, with a little bit of seriousness, the East End should extend to anyone that complains about noise from music on a Sunday afternoon. To those outer suburbs, you know who you are.
BARRY Reed ("About-face on who should benefit", Letters, 24/5): that's a bit of a stretch. I didn't state that I believe the unemployed should get more money. I think you have a case of the Albos - stretching the truth. I firmly believe that most long-term unemployed simply don't want to work and should be forced into national service. I'd like your thoughts on Labor using taxpayer money to pay John Howard, Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott's electricity bills.
DURING the recent debate on the pros and cons of nuclear generated power, SBS World Movies was quietly running the 1979 movie The China Syndrome, a story about an accident in a privately owned nuclear power station. I wonder if this was a subtle reminder of what could go wrong in this industry without extensive public controls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.