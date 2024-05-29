Newcastle Herald
Letters

More at play than power in Eraring extension

May 30 2024 - 4:00am
Workers clock off at Eraring power station. Picture by Peter Lorimer
It is with considerable alarm and major concern that I note that the NSW Government has delayed the closure of the Eraring coal power station for a further two years. The NSW Government's Net Zero Plan was forecast to deliver a 35 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 by reducing the use of coal and promoting renewables.

