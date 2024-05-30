What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Dunne and Dusted ft Boycott, Dank Hank and the Hot Ones, David's Craving, Flight to Dubai, Huckleberry & the Devils Dandruff, The Med Heads, Petrov Petrol, The Lass Pianist, Saylor & The Flavor, SF Wrens and more. Saturday, 2pm, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.