What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Morisset Shop & Feast Markets 9am to 2pm, Morisset Showground.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Newcastle Repair Cafe - Low Waste Living 9.30am to noon, Wallsend Library. Also, Wallsend Op Shop Trail.
Summerhill Waste Management Centre Tour 10.30am to 11.45am, departing from Wallsend Library. Bookings essential.
Sharing Culture Storytime 11am to 11.45am, Wallsend Library.
Wollombi Taste Festival Saturday and Sunday, various locations.
Newcastle Pride Parade and Bernie's 1st Birthday Bash 1pm to 4pm, Nobby's Beach to Bernie's Bar.
Tefol Truck Show 10am to 2pm, 6 Mustang Drive, Rutherford.
Norweld Newcastle Grand Opening 9am to 1pm, 5 Coal Wash Drive, Mayfield West.
Multicultural Fiesta 2024 10am, Waratah Community Reserve, 2a Platt Street, Waratah.
NTC Presents: Hostage 2pm and 7.30pm, Newcastle Theatre Company 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton.
Romeo & Juliet 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Les Divas: An All-Male Revue 8pm, Performance Arts Culture Cessnock.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Maitland Rail Museum Open Day 10am to 3pm, Mount Dee Road, Maitland.
Clothes Swap 10am to 12.30pm, Hamilton Community Hive, 152 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Tocal Homestead Open Day 10am to 3pm, 957 Tocal Road, Tocal.
Lego Builders 10.30am to 12.30pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum.
Dunne and Dusted ft Boycott, Dank Hank and the Hot Ones, David's Craving, Flight to Dubai, Huckleberry & the Devils Dandruff, The Med Heads, Petrov Petrol, The Lass Pianist, Saylor & The Flavor, SF Wrens and more. Saturday, 2pm, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
A Night of Big Band Music ft Australian National Jazz Orchestra Youth Big Band and University of Newcastle Jazz Orchestra. Saturday, 7pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Chillinit with Indigomerkaba, Saturday, 7.30pm, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan.
For King + Country with Tarryn Stokes, Saturday, 7pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Hey Lenny with Butterknife, Chinwag. Saturday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Richard Clapton Saturday and Sunday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Lane Pittman Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield and Sunday, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
8 Ball Aitken & Taya Chani Saturday, 7.30pm, Qirkz In The Hunter, Abermain.
ChaiChester with William John Junior. Saturday, 8pm, Oriental Hotel.
Hammers with Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Drug Mother. Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Josh Shipton Sunday, 2pm, The Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Western Lake Macquarie Concert Band Sunday, 2pm, Rathmines Theatre.
Hana & Jessie-Lee's Bad Habits with Ben Leece. Sunday, 4pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Keepsake with Saving Face, Resident, Day Saints, Me Local Member Of Parliament. Sunday, 7.30pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Blackstone Gallery Hold Fast, by Soren Hillis.
Timeless Textiles Women Being: Pearl Red Moon.
Sugar Valley Library Museum Westy: we built this history. Portraits of Water.
Wangi District Workers Club The 47th Annual Wangi Lions Dobell Festival of Art and Craft exhibition.
University Gallery Simon Munro: Philosophies of the Anaiwan
Belmont Library Chinese Dragon Year.
Wangi Library Creative Hub Kathryn deBoer.
Back to Back Galleries Time, Space and Light.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie Virtual Landscapes and Single Channel. Virtual Street-art, by Goya Toress. Sunday, 10am, ART Play.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Laguna Collective 2024.
Hunter Wetlands Centre Brush With Nature.
The Owens Collective Reveal, by New Artists' Collective.
Straitjacket Further On, by Leslie Fitzsimmons. Cathedral, by Michelle Teear.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) TCI: PACC'd Out.
The Lock-Up Where Delusion Meets The Sun, by Julian Schnabel, Lottie Consalvo, Wayne Magrin. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Sunday, 10am and 11am, ARTspace. Colour Scores, by Amy Jane Scully. Voices from the Void, by Daniel O'Toole. Absolute Colour - Things the Mind Already Knows, by Mazie Karen Turner. Dobell Festival Lanterns.
Lighthouse Arts Repurposed, by Diana Boyd, Leslie Duffin, Louise Faulkner, Wendy Gunthorpe, Marlene Houston, Ron Pinkerton, Szuszy Timar.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Find Me In The Flowers, by Prudence de Marchi. The Emerald Ruby, by Pearl. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight, by Robert Klippel. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck.
