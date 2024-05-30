Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Updated May 30 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising country star Lane Pittman will do double duty this weekend with shows at the Stag & Hunter Hotel and King Street. Picture supplied
Rising country star Lane Pittman will do double duty this weekend with shows at the Stag & Hunter Hotel and King Street. Picture supplied

SATURDAY

The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.