Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Catastrophe waiting to happen': health data shows system getting sicker

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 29 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaye Candish, head of the nurses' union, said emergency departments were 'being pushed well beyond their limits'. Picture by Robert Peet
Shaye Candish, head of the nurses' union, said emergency departments were 'being pushed well beyond their limits'. Picture by Robert Peet

Emergency department presentations have hit a record high in Hunter New England, heaping more pressure on the crippled public hospital system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.