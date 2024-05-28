Rookie Knight lands long-awaited recall to face Bulldogs

OFF-CONTRACT Newcastle back Krystian Mapapalangi will play his first NRL game in close to two years when the Knights host Canterbury-Bankstown on Friday.
Mapapalangi was on Tuesday named to play centre in the 8pm match at McDonald Jones Stadium, replacing injured star Bradman Best.
It will be Mapapalangi's first match in the top grade since making the second of his two consecutive career appearances at the back end of the 2022 campaign.
The young rookie looked a promising back-line option ahead of last season but was hit by repeat and lengthy injuries, making just one appearance in NSW Cup.
The 21-year-old's journey back to the NRL was hampered even further when he suffered a nasty head-knock in the opening minute of Newcastle's first pre-season trial in February.
But after also overcoming additional injury issues, he has been given an opportunity in place of Best following five NSW Cup games this year.
The Sydney product's inclusion is only the major change for the Knights, who are coming off a bye following their 28-24 win over the Gold Coast on May 18.
Prop Daniel Saifiti returns to the side after missing the side's last game due to suspension.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, who beat Newcastle 36-12 on April 21, are set to be without big-name trio Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton (Origin) and Viliame Kikau (injury).
Burton is only 18th man for NSW, but he is expected to miss Friday's NRL match in Newcastle.
Kikau has been ruled out for at least a month after breaking a finger in the Bulldogs' 44-12 victory over the Dragons last round.
Crichton was named to start at centre for NSW in next week's opening State of Origin match.
Experienced forward Tyson Frizell will again come off the bench for the Knights with Dylan Lucas and Kai Pearce-Paul named to start in the back row.
1. David Armstrong
2. Enari Tuala
3. Dane Gagai
4. Krystian Mapapalangi
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Kai Pearce-Paul
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Tyson Frizell (C)
16. Daniel Saifiti
17. Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18. Tom Cant
19. Mat Croker
20. Will Pryce
21. Jack Hetherington
22. Fletcher Sharpe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.