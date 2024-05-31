The mystery of The Murdering Gully at Merewether Heights

Around the corner in the 1850s, coke ovens were also built behind the present Merewether baths on the northern approaches to a tram/rail tunnel (part of the "coffee pot" coastal railway to Glenrock coal mine). Now sealed off, the two ocean-front rail tunnels, built in 1861 and 1862 respectively, are claimed to be the first in Australia. A Merewether historian, though, believes some miners died while sleeping on these same railway tracks. Others got drunk regularly on nearby Burwood Beach.