'Need a better vision': the Hunter's state budget hopes

It's shaping as a big few weeks for the Hunter that could echo out a lot longer.
The region's leaders have made it known they expect results when the NSW government announces its budget on June 18.
Read their wish list today, and let us know what you think constitutes a pass mark for Macquarie Street.
Questions have also emerged over the details of the planned transition authorities revealed via this masthead on Tuesday. Industry groups have welcomed the plan as the Hunter shifts away from reliance on coal, but uncertainty lingers over when it will deliver real outcomes and how much funding it will require.
Finally, a major milestone for the Newcastle Inner City Bypass has been bridged with the first of 42 massive concrete girders lifted into place over the Jesmond roundabout. Project contractor Fulton Hogan is using one of the largest cranes in Australia to build six bridges on the $480 million Rankin Park to Jesmond section of the bypass.

Matt Carr, deputy editor
