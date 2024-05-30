Daniel Scott's postcard reveals a taste Spain at its very best

Six weeks into my world trip and I am now sitting in an hotel in Arenas de Cabrales, in the Picos mountains in Northern Spain, at the start of a seven-day self-guided trek with utracks.com.
Just over a week ago, I flew into Bilbao from London. During three days in that compact and compelling city, I reunited with long lost family from Barcelona, ate like a Basque - mostly grazing on pintxos (the local version of tapas) in several excellent bars - and revelled in a place where culture and football stand side by side.
The reunion with my niece Emma and sister-in-law Nuria was long overdue. The last time I saw them was after my brother's funeral in Barcelona, in September 2008, when Emma was just 19. Now she is a mum of two beautiful girls, April and Alysha, with her partner, Angel, from the Dominican Republic.
Walking through Bilbao with my Catalan family felt easy and warm. First we had pintxos in the Old Town, then took the cable car up to expansive views over the city, the Guggenheim Museum standing out, beside the Nervion River.
My home for three nights was the central Radisson Collection Bilbao - radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-collection-gran-via-bilbao - where my suite featured an outdoor terrace with decadent hot tub, where I luxuriated each afternoon after traipsing around the city. It also has a great rooftop bar and a new Basque restaurant by Michelin-starred chef, Eneko Atxa. The tasting menu I had here was full of delicate flavours and dishes that looked like works of art, and Eneko Basque will soon be among Bilbao's most coveted dining experiences.
I spent last Saturday in the company of local guide Joseba Irizar, who shares my passions for football, food and culture and whose encyclopaedic knowledge of all three was on display through visits to the Guggenheim Museum, San Mamés Stadium (Athletic Club de Bilbao's ground) and numerous pintxos bars.
Seeing the Guggenheim, designed by American/Canadian architect Frank Gehry and opened in 1997, for the first time, I was blown away. It is such a statement of pride, its huge titanium exterior glinting in the sunshine, and reflecting both cubist art and ships, once built here and part of the heavy industry which is synonymous with Bilbao's past. Inside, the Guggenheim has so many rich exhibits that it merits a two-day visit. However, if there is one exhibition hall not to miss it is American artist Richard Serra's massive, evocative steel installations, including Snake and Torqued Elipses.
Even if you're not a football fan, a tour of the San Mames stadium and museum will tell you much about Bilbao's history and explain why Athletic Club, that only fields players from the Basque region, is so important here. After that tour, I couldn't miss seeing the team play later that night, experiencing one of the most festive atmospheres I've encountered in a football stadium.
From Bilbao, I set off with my close friend Phil, who'd driven down from England, through France, in his Mini Cooper, for a road trip through the Basque Country and Cantabria.
We travelled first to San Sebastian, a very different seaside city, that received the royal assent, from Queen Isabella of Spain, as a beach resort, in 1845, and has evolved on grandiloquent lines ever since, like Brighton in England or Biarritz in France. It is another superb destination for pintxos, as our guide Ana Lopez impressed on us over delicious scallops in almond sauce, and artichoke in pumpkin soup: "Food is our way to be, it's our way to socialise, it's our lifestyle".
Winding our way back west through the chunky, deeply green coastal mountains, we've stopped at seaside towns like Zumaia, with its dramatic flysch rock formations, and inland at Gernika, which Franco bombed during the Spanish Civil War, in 1937, levelling the town and killing 1654 people, in the first experiment in "total war". The Peace museum and Biscay region Assembly Hall here are unmissable.
En route to the Picos mountains yesterday, we made another unforgettable stop in Cantabria, at a building called "Gaudi's Caprice", in the spa town of Comillas. This was the young Catalan architect testing out his genius, in the late 1880s, designing an exotic mansion, for a lawyer who'd made his fortune in Cuba. One of the most beautiful, detailed concoctions I've seen, it is full of Gaudi's trademark natural symbolism and the second edifice, along with Gehry's Guggenheim, to go straight into my top 10 buildings on the planet.
