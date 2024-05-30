Daniel Scott's postcard reveals a taste Spain at its very best

Seeing the Guggenheim, designed by American/Canadian architect Frank Gehry and opened in 1997, for the first time, I was blown away. It is such a statement of pride, its huge titanium exterior glinting in the sunshine, and reflecting both cubist art and ships, once built here and part of the heavy industry which is synonymous with Bilbao's past. Inside, the Guggenheim has so many rich exhibits that it merits a two-day visit. However, if there is one exhibition hall not to miss it is American artist Richard Serra's massive, evocative steel installations, including Snake and Torqued Elipses.