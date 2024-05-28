Six steps to better nbn internet connection

This is branded content for NBN.

A reliable internet connection is essential in today's connected world, allowing for enhanced productivity and overall enjoyment.

There are many aspects within the home that could have an impact on connection quality.

Australian broadband wholesaler, NBN Co, shares six tips to help you get the most out of your internet connection.



One: Do a health-check

Run a speed test while connected to Wi-Fi to check it's running at the speed you're paying for.

Always talk to your internet provider, who can also run tests and check for faults. nbn's home internet helper tool provides useful tips and tailored recommendations: homeinternethelper.nbnco.com.au



Two: Check Wi-Fi modem/gateway



The best modem position is a raised central area within the home (never on the floor). Modem won't work as well if they are hidden away or put behind electronic items like TV's.



Brick walls or walls containing pipes and cables can block the signal so it's best to keep the modem away from these walls.

The closer connected devices are to the modem the better, and line-of-sight is best practice.

Some older modems may not be compatible with the nbn network or support higher speeds so consider a modem upgrade.

Three: Know what objects interfere with Wi-Fi signal

Wi-Fi signals need clear space to move through the home to deliver the best experience and aside from solid walls, there are other items in the home which can absorb and reflect Wi-Fi signals.

These include: televisions, fridges, microwaves, cordless phones and large electrical household appliances. Metal panels, mirrors, cupboards, shelves and even water in a fish tank can also negatively impact signal.



Four: Connect to the right Wi-Fi band

There are two Wi-Fi bands on most modems, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.



The most common Wi-Fi frequency is 2.4 GHz, offering more range and coverage at a lower speed. It's better at penetrating thick walls and objects.

As this range is more common, there are more networks and other radio signals using it so interference can be an issue.

The 5GHz band generally provides higher speeds than 2.4GHz but has less range and coverage. However, it is less prone to interference.

Five: Boost signal

If the first four steps haven't helped with connection and areas of poor Wi-Fi coverage are still an issue, a mesh device can help extend your Wi-Fi signal to create a larger wireless network that covers your entire home.

Six: Choose the right plan



Most home internet plans are based on internet speed rather than data use.



There are a wide range of nbn wholesale plans on offer, available through internet providers who provide a nbn speed plan that can help meet your needs and budget(1).

For more information go to: nbnco.com.au

