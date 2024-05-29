Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Students call on university to 'cut ties' in Palestinian snap rally

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 29 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snap rally for Palestine at University of Newcastle student encampment, pictures supplied

RED tape with bold, black words reading "disclose", "demilitarise" and "boycott" were stuck to the lips of hundreds of university students as they protested outside of the University of Newcastle Callaghan campus library on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.