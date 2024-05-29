Macquarie skipper hangs 'em up as a one-club Newcastle Rugby League man

JORDAN Noble didn't want to retire from rugby league, but he's done so happy with what he's achieved.
More than 120 first-grade games for the Macquarie Scorpions, a Newcastle Rugby League premiership, a captain and a one-club man.
The 29-year-old forward, who hung up the boots last week after repeat thumb injuries, couldn't be more content with his on-field career.
"I'm not the kind of bloke who thinks about that stuff too often, but I've been pretty lucky in playing the time I have," Noble said.
"I've been in four grand finals and managed to win one, I don't think many people get that much of an opportunity.
"Plus all the players I've got to play with; Chris Hyde, Blake Gallen - all those old souls, it's been an enjoyable career in that sense as well."
Noble, who broke his left thumb last season, which along with an old wrist injury required surgery and three months off work, injured his right thumb in Macquarie's season-opener this year.
He had more surgery but returned to face Souths a fortnight ago, only to again injure his left thumb.
For the self-employed carpenter, "enough was enough". Unwillingly to put his body at risk of further injury and resulting time off work, he called time.
"I've got to think about the future, and being a chippy - not having hands to use isn't real handy," he said.
"I mulled it over for a good three days. I wasn't sleeping ... [but] once I made the decision, and had a chat to [coach] Jye [Bayley] and the team, it feels a lot better now - a weight off the shoulders."
Noble finishes up etched in the history books, having scored what is believed to be a club-record five tries in a game last season.
The 2015 debutant nominated the haul as a highlight, closely behind the club's breakthrough title in 2017.
Noble was the only player from the 2017 side left at the club. Indeed, he was one of only four players from last year's squad who returned this season, following a mass roster overhaul.
Raised around Lake Macquarie but now based at Kotara, Noble plans to stay involved with the Scorpions.
"I'm going to help Jye coach," he said. "I think I'd be lost without going to training Tuesday and Thursday.
"That was a realisation when I had to make the decision, and why it's so hard, it's such a big part of my life."
"I've enjoyed every minute of football I've played out at Toronto."
The Scorpions, who are ninth after one win and four losses in 2024, take on the 10th-placed Bulldogs at Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
"We've been close, the scorelines look probably worse than how we feel like we've been playing," Noble said.
"To stick it to Souths, and even Wests last week - that blew out a bit - but we're playing footy if we fix up small little problems ... I feel like we have a good chance against the top sides.
"And to be able to say that with such a new team, is pretty massive."
