New import shooting for success with Newcastle Falcons

LEO O'Boyle earned a place in one of the biggest college programs in America for his ability to shoot a basketball.
And that is what O'Boyle intends to do for the Newcastle Falcons.
O'Boyle arrived on Monday and will make his NBL1 East debut on the road against Illawarra Saturday night.
The 200cm Pennsylvanian graduated last month from Penn State, which competes in the Big Ten conference - the biggest and most competitive college competition in the US.
He spent four years at Lafayette University before transferring to Penn State.
"Playing in the Big Ten, that is the best you can get at college," O'Boyle said. "Going from a lower school up to that level and seeing both ends of the spectrum. We played against some of the better players who are going to the NBA this year.
"My first thing is my shooting. That is how I got to Penn State, that is how I got to Lafayette. I have expanded my game a little more but shooting threes is what I do."
O'Boyle replaces Jai Smith, a 20-year-old power forward, who was released after struggling to make an impact in the opening five games.
The Falcons sit in 12th spot with a 4-8 win-loss record with seven games remaining.
Kiwi import Francis Wineera-Mulvihill has shot the ball well from outside, averaging 16 points at 50 per cent. But they need a shooter in the four position to attract defensive attention and create space inside the paint.
"Leo didn't shoot it a lot for Penn State, but you could see he has confidence to shoot the ball," Falcons coach Josh Morgan said. "He has zero hesitation. He knows he has the ability to do it and does it.
"That was the thing that caught our eye watching footage of him play. He did that at training last night. It was very encouraging."
O'Boyle was a teammate of Falcons co-captain Myles Cherry at Lafayette when the latter was in his senior year.
"I learnt the ropes from Myles a little bit," O'Boyle said.
"He has been tying to get me over to visit for the past four years. I saw him last year at a friend's wedding. We were talking about the possibility of playing here."
The Falcons explored signing O'Boyle at the start of the season, but the 24-year-old wasn't available until he had completed the college year.
"Ten days ago, Myles texted me and asked how I was going and if I had any offers yet since graduating," O'Boyle said. "I replied: 'no'. The ball kept rolling and here I am.
"I'm just excited for the opportunity. Getting out here and playing pro is a dream come true.
"I watched a couple of games before I left and know what I am getting myself into. The offence and the motion of it all is how I like to play. I am ready to go right away."
O'Boyle is from Scranton and has lived in Pennsylvania all his life.
"It is beautiful here," O'Boyle said. "It is so clean. If this is winter, I can get used to this. We get five inches of snow at home in winter."
LEO O'BOYLE
LOOK AT YOU IN pre-season - how it eventuate
I graduated and was sitting around school. I was going to stay the summer there, work out and get ready to play.
I went home for the weekend and got a call and asked if I would be able to travel in a week. I was like absolutely.
This is perfect for me, not having to sit around all summer.
I can get wight into the action.
FIVE YEARS AT COLLEGE - learn a lot
The atmosphere was crazy. We were playing games in front of 20,000 people. Then the level of competition.
Playing in the Big Ten, that is the best you can get at college.
Going from a lower school up to that level and seeing both ends of the spectrum. Being able to play against some of the better players who are going to the NBA this year. It gave me a lot of perspective and great experience.
WATCH VIDEO - homework
I was watching the game before my flight the other night. The second game of the double-header.
I know what I am getting myself into. The offence and the motion of it all is how i like to play.
NINE GAMES TO MAKE IMPACT - physically OL
I think I am ready to go right away. I was trying to get here for the last two games.
I'm just excited for the opportunity. Getting out here and playing pro is a dream come true. I just want to put it all out on the court.
HOME Scranton Pennsylvania - first time out of PA
I have been playing in PA all my life. To travel 19 hours away from home is a little crazy to me. It is still basketball.
CROSSOVER with Myles
he was a senior when I came in at Lafayette.
I learnt the ropes from him a little bit. He taught me a lot of his post game. He is a great guy.
When I got the chance to come over and play alongside him it was a no brainer.
JOSH MORGAN told the role
My first thing is my shooting. That is how I got to Penn State, that is how I got to Lafayette. I have expanded my game a little more but shooting threes is what I do.
LOOk AROUNd NEWC
It is beautiful here. It is so clean. If this is winter, I can get used to this. We get five inches of snow at home in winter.
The weather is great and we live in near the beach.
PLANS NEXT year -- not many pro
I was thinking about playing in Europe. The seasons are all different in these places. At first I thiought train through the summer and stay in shape. Wait it out until I got a contract.
As soon as i learned that you guys were playing and everything. i got the offer. You never know where you can end up afterwards.
The sky's the limit. You just have to work hard and everything will come to you.
STUDY
Under graduate - government and law major.
Masters in homeland certificate.
MYLES sales pitch
He has been tying to get me over to visit for the past four years. I saw him last year at a friend's wedding. We were talking about it.
SOWED SEED
He tested me and said how are you going, do you have any offers yet.
I was like no. We need somebody in your position. I am going to send your stuff to our coach and GM. The ball kept rolling.
That was 10 days ago.
I am the youngest in my family. I went home to see my mom. I'm a mom's guy... as soon as I got jhme I got the call.; I had to go all th way back to get my clothes. 2 hrs. Itw as crazy. I didn't have enough time
